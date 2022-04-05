Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Stratasys posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 10,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

