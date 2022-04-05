Loom Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.49 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $98.62 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00106712 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

