Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 17,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,232. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

