Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 987,229 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $23.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.