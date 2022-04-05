Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $119.38

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.
ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.
In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $108.46.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
