Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $119.38

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $23,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.