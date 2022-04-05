Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.00. 4,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

