NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Pool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $351.87 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

