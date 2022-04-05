NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

