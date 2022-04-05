NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 84,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.12 and a beta of -0.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

