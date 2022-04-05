Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

