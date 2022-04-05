NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $487.98. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.21 and its 200 day moving average is $432.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $485.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

