Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $8.84 on Tuesday, hitting $496.81. 14,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

