400 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $49.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,499.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,466.07 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,936.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.