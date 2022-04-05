-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock worth $2,322,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.