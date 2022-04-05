Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 8.93. 8,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,495. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.33.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

