Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

