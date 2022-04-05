Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $178.29 and last traded at $178.95. 124,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,047,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.65.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.68.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.