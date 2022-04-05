Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $178.29 and last traded at $178.95. 124,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,047,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.65.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.68.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

