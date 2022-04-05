DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.46 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and $1.44 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

