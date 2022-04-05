Reviewing PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & Its Competitors

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 210 1075 1414 49 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.72%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 13.38%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.97 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 45.27

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

