Head to Head Survey: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) versus NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.64%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.20%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.19 $4.95 million $0.45 13.91 NextNav $760,000.00 947.96 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

