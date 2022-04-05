$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of AA stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

