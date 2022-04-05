Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $$7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

