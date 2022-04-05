First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 3,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,720. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

