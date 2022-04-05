Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.73.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$1.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.00. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

