boohoo group’s (BHHOF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

