Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.75. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,755 shares changing hands.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

