Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NYSE NOW traded up $26.13 on Tuesday, reaching $574.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 504.23, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

