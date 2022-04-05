Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

NRGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

