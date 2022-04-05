NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 38,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

