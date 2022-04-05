Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $18.38

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 6,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,941. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Hercules Capital by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

