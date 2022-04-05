Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $21.28 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

