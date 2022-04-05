Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.