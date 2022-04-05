NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

