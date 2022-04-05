Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 3.2% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. 34,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,632,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

