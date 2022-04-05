Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 7.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.83. 297,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,117,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

