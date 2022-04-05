ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $4.06 Million

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 1,097.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $426.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 1,103.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00205095 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00407553 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

