Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.84. Grab shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 65,494 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
