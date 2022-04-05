Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 234,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,298,080 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 163.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

