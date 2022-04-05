Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 49,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,320 shares.The stock last traded at $35.15 and had previously closed at $35.27.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,918,000 after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

