9,314 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.41. 498,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.44. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.