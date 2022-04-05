NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 22,512 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1,332.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.