NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108,830 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

