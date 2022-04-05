Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.55 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

