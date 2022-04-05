Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $594.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $703.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,821. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

