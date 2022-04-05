Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

KEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 151,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

