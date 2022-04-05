Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $87.00. 20,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

