Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $158,977.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.