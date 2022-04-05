Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $28.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 995,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
