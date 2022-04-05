Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 995,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.