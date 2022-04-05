Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

