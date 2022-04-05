O3Swap One Day Volume Tops $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “O3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.